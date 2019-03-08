Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saffron Walden MP welcomes boost in police funding

PUBLISHED: 09:39 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 20 March 2019

MP Kemi Badenoch with PCSO James Graham.

MP Kemi Badenoch with PCSO James Graham.

Archant

Saffron Walden MP, Kemi Badenoch, has welcomed the announcement of an extra £100 million to help police tackle serious violence and set up new violent crime reduction units.

Mrs Badenoch: “I have been lobbying the Government hard, along with my MP colleagues, for more investment in policing. It is positive news that they have listened and are putting law and order first with this spending commitment.

“The investment shows that we will continue to support our brave officers in the line of duty, focus on prevention to protect our young people and take serious crime off our streets.

“I have many constituents who contact with me regarding their concerns over knife crime, so I am supportive of the significant step the Government has taken to combat this scourge.”

The additional funding follows an increase of 215 officers for Essex Police.

Mrs Badenoch said: “The extra investment in policing will go a long way in keeping our communities safe. I commend our crime commissioner, Roger Hirst, and Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington for their work and will be continuing to help them in any way I can.”

Most Read

Landslip road ‘likely’ to reopen in April following full closure for major works

Newport Road has been partially closed since September last year following a landslip. Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of residents sign petition to save Homebase in Saffron Walden

There is a petition for our customers to sign at the tills at Homebase in Saffron Walden to stop it from being demolished and turned into a care home. Picture: SAVE SAFFRON WALDEN HOMEBASE

A new home is being sought for popular annual Crank Up event

Saffron Walden Crank Up, a festival of steam engines. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Radleys celebrate opening of new glassblowing facility

Bill and Iris Radley with their son Mark at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Police ‘seize firearms, drugs and thousands of pounds in cash’ following raids

Cash, phones, and firearms were among the items seized by police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Landslip road ‘likely’ to reopen in April following full closure for major works

Newport Road has been partially closed since September last year following a landslip. Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of residents sign petition to save Homebase in Saffron Walden

There is a petition for our customers to sign at the tills at Homebase in Saffron Walden to stop it from being demolished and turned into a care home. Picture: SAVE SAFFRON WALDEN HOMEBASE

A new home is being sought for popular annual Crank Up event

Saffron Walden Crank Up, a festival of steam engines. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Radleys celebrate opening of new glassblowing facility

Bill and Iris Radley with their son Mark at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Police ‘seize firearms, drugs and thousands of pounds in cash’ following raids

Cash, phones, and firearms were among the items seized by police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden MP welcomes boost in police funding

MP Kemi Badenoch with PCSO James Graham.

REVIEW: The Mirror Crack’d at Cambridge Arts Theatre is a trip to the 1960s for Christie’s killer with a cocktail

Susie Blake as Miss Marple and Simon Shepard as Chief Inspector Dermot Craddock in The Mirror Crack'd at Cambridge Arts Theatre

National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to boost museum’s plans for future

Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Long tailbacks near Stansted Airport after serious incident on M11

The M11 has now reopened in both directions. Picture: COLIN SHEAD

Flitch Way Action Group says project to reconnect walking route is in jeapardy

Plans to reconnect popular walking route the Flitch Way have been afoot for many years.
Drive 24