Saffron Walden MP welcomes boost in police funding

MP Kemi Badenoch with PCSO James Graham. Archant

Saffron Walden MP, Kemi Badenoch, has welcomed the announcement of an extra £100 million to help police tackle serious violence and set up new violent crime reduction units.

Mrs Badenoch: “I have been lobbying the Government hard, along with my MP colleagues, for more investment in policing. It is positive news that they have listened and are putting law and order first with this spending commitment.

“The investment shows that we will continue to support our brave officers in the line of duty, focus on prevention to protect our young people and take serious crime off our streets.

“I have many constituents who contact with me regarding their concerns over knife crime, so I am supportive of the significant step the Government has taken to combat this scourge.”

The additional funding follows an increase of 215 officers for Essex Police.

Mrs Badenoch said: “The extra investment in policing will go a long way in keeping our communities safe. I commend our crime commissioner, Roger Hirst, and Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington for their work and will be continuing to help them in any way I can.”