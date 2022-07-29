Family fun day to be held at Saffron Walden Museum

A day of family activities at Saffron Walden Museum will launch a new community art project for Uttlesford.

Visitors are invited to explore the world around them, as well as taking part in an art project to celebrate and share hidden stories about plants and animals.

Those who attend will have a chance to get up close and personal with birds of prey, hear stories about fairy tale times and wild places, explore the museum and castle grounds with bug hunts and plant surveys, enjoy a scythe demonstration in the wildflower meadow, and get creative with children's Crafts at the Castle.

The art project and activity day are part of the 'Lost Language of Nature' project, which aims to remember the lost stories of wildlife through research and storytelling. Do you remember Jenny Wren? Or perhaps you call all partridges 'Alan'?

The community art commission, supported by Essex Cultural Diversity Project, will visit communities across Uttlesford to hear stories about nature, wildlife and the countryside and create artwork to tour community spaces across the district.

Memories, rhymes, fairy tales and local or made-up names from the district will add a missing dimension to the scientific information that the museum has for the plants and animals in its collection.

Charlotte Pratt, learning and outreach Officer at the museum, said: “We love nature-themed events, and this one is even more special because it’s all about what members of the public have to say about nature and the countryside in their lives, in their own words.

“I hope that people coming to the activity day will be excited to share their words and stories for the community art project. It will make a huge difference to the usual scientific information that museums record.”

The Lost Language of Nature family fun day takes place on Wednesday, August 17 from 10am to 4pm.

No booking is necessary, and standard admission fees apply of £2.50 for adults, and £1.25 for concessions, with under-18s going free. There is an additional charge for Crafts at the Castle.

Saffron Walden Museum is closed to the public on Mondays, except for Bank Holiday afternoons, and is located beside the ruins of the 12th century Walden Castle.







