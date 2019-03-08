Advanced search

Performers come together for a day of music in aid of foodbank scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:45 30 May 2019

Pete Issacs is playing at Saffron Walden Music Day on June 8

Pete Issacs is playing at Saffron Walden Music Day on June 8

Archant

A free music day will be held in Saffron Walden on June 8.

In locations around the town, including the Market Square, musicians will be performing and collecting donations to support the Uttlesford Foodbank fresh food voucher scheme.

This scheme allows foodbank users to exchange the vouchers for fresh meat from Burton's Butchers in Saffron Walden, and fresh fruit and vegetables from R & D Fruits in the market.

Those taking part include Alfie & Louis Tom, Ben Smith, Crimson Shadow, Darren Stammers, Durgamata, Elisha, Eva's Dream, Harvey, Joyce Frankland Academy, Pete Isaacs, and Sorry Not Sorry.

There will be music in the market place throughout the day, with accordian player Pete Issacs at 10.30am and a finale by students from the Joyce Frankland Academy from 3pm.

Pete Issacs will also be playimg at Rose and Crown Walk and outside Phase Eight later in the day, where there will be music from 10am to 2.30pm.

Other venues include Mocha Alleyway, outside Phase Eight in King's Street, where the artists include Darren Stammers, also known as Mr Coverman, plus outside Boots in the Market Square and the Bicicletta Cafe in Hills Street. At the King's Arms, the bands Eva's Dream, Sorry Not Sorry and Crimson Shadow, will play in that order from noon until 4pm.

Musician, Durgamata, who plays a tin whistle, will play at four venues throughout the day, the market place, Phase Eight, outside Boots and outside the Bicicletta cafe.

Eva's Dream, a rock band, is named after one of a collection of stories written by Anne Frank.

Eva's Dream was her favourite. Sorry Not Sorry is a rock and punk covers band. Crimson Shadow is a rock and pop covers band.

Organiser Jacqui Portway, who introduced the idea of the fresh food voucher scheme to Uttlesford Foodbank, said: "The musicians will be putting out their collecting hats and boxes so we hope people will be as supportive as possible.

"They will all be making a donation from their busking money to the Uttlesford Foodbank Fresh Food Voucher Scheme.

"We hope people will enjoy the music and be generous with their donations."

The Music Day has been organised by the Saffron Walden Initiative.

