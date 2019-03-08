Advanced search

Wet weather fails to dampen spirits as musicians take to the streets for fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 13 June 2019

The day was enjoyed by musicians of all ages

The day was enjoyed by musicians of all ages

Roger King

Musicians in Saffron Walden proved they are not fairweather friends.

Eva's Dream. Picture SAFFRON PHOTOEva's Dream. Picture SAFFRON PHOTO

On Saturday, June 8, one of the wettest summer days, they were literally playing and singing in the rain for a good cause.

The town's Music Day at the weekend, raised money for Uttlesford Food Bank. Organiser, Jacqui Portway said: "I have never been so proud of everybody.

She added: "Everybody turned up and played for the whole day.

"The market traders tied the donation buckets to their poles and the market square was rammed with people and so was the King's Arms.

Eva's Dream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOEva's Dream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

"It was the most wonderful day. When you see your town in the rain come alive....everyone's good spirits carried everyone else along.

"When Ben Smith played Delilah, the fish boys (from the market stall Crystal Waters) all joined in the chorus.

"Children were dancing in Rose and Crown Walk.

"Saffron Walden is such a wonderful place."

Eva's Dream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOEva's Dream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The event raised £650 for Uttlesford Foodbank's fresh food voucher scheme, which means foodbank users can exchange vouchers for fresh meat from Burton's Butchers in Saffron Walden, and fresh fruit and vegetables from R & D Fruits in the market.

The musicians taking part at some eight locations around the town included soloists and bands playing rock, pop and folk: Alfie and Louis, Ben Smith, Crimson Shadow, Darren Stammers, Durgamata, Elisha, Eva's Dream, Harry, Joyce Frankland Academy, Pete Isaacs, Sorry Not Sorry, Harry and Toby.

At the King's Arms, the bands Eva's Dream, Sorry Not Sorry and Crimson Shadow, played from noon to 4pm.

Musician, Durgamata, who plays a tin whistle, played at four venues throughout the day.

Sorry Not Sorry. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSorry Not Sorry. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Jackie Portway said: "We are helping people whose lives have gone astray.

"Eating fresh food will help to pick them up and get them back where they belong."

Launching the event the mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Cllr Arthur Coote, said: "We are celebrating the amazing musicians in Saffron Walden. "These people have given their time today not only to share their music with everyone but also to help raise funds for the new Uttlesford Foodbank Fresh Food Voucher scheme."

An appreciative audience gave donations. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOAn appreciative audience gave donations. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Students from the Joyce Frankland Academy. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOStudents from the Joyce Frankland Academy. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Crimson Shadow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOCrimson Shadow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Ben Smith. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOBen Smith. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Durgamata. Picture SAFFRON PHOTODurgamata. Picture SAFFRON PHOTO

