Saffron Walden musician returns with new record which will raise funds for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:11 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 07 May 2019

James White, singer from Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A singer-songwriter from Saffron Walden, dubbed an ‘emerging talent’ at Glastonbury Festival in 2017, has returned to the industry with a new tour after taking time off to recover from an illness.

James White had playing some 200 shows in four years which left him exhausted and unwell. He decided to take a break from the industry in October last year and soon found a lump in his throat, which turned out to be a “hiatus hernia” which has damaged his oesophagus and his voice.

Unlike his previous records, he has been recording this new EP since September last year, and doesn't expect it to be finished until summer.

“I knew I was going to be in serious trouble if I didn't slow down,” James said. “I had the biggest reality check a few years ago. I ended up in a car crash that was my fault - I realised I could have lost everything.

“That accident was the best thing that could have happened to me. I had this youthful arrogance, but when you end up unconscious in a car, you realise you are not immortal.”

James is now recording his third EP, Citizen of Nowhere, which is scheduled for release in summer. He has announced that all profits from it will go to the mental health charity, Mind.

He donated all royalties from his first two EPs to refugee-related causes, including War Child and Help Refugees, and he also delivered supplies and helped out around refugee camps in Calais.

James wants to raise awareness and funds for causes close to his heart through his musical escapades, such as mental health.

“I have been on anti-depressants since I was 14,” he said. “Mental health is always something I've struggled with and young men really struggle with it. Three out of the four funerals I've been to are men who have taken their own lives. That's shocking. And it could have been me very easily.

“We need to teach people how to look out for the signs of people struggling and learn how to help them. When people are in a dark place, they won't reach out on their own.”

James warmed up for his return to touring with a performance at the Extinction Rebellion protests in London earlier this month. He is also playing at More in Common on The Common in Saffron Walden in June, Camp Bestival and a festival in the Netherlands.

You can follow James on Facebook by searching @JamesWhiteMusicPage or visit www.jameswhitemusic.com.

