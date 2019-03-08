Saffron Walden named among best places to live in Britain

The market in Saffron Walden is held every Tuesday and Saturday. Archant

Saffron Walden has been named among the best places to live in the East of England by The Sunday Times.

Ten locations in the region have been named among the best places to live in Britain, with Bury St Edmunds named as the best place to live in the East of England.

Saffron Walden, Chelmsford and Manningtree have been named as the best places to live in Essex.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, including the overall winner, which is published on Sunday, April 14. The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses exclusive, up to date house prices provided by Habito and TwentyCi and the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel. The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

The Sunday Times analysis reveals the average starter house price in Saffron Walden is £253,434, with mid-market prices at £445,124, and top of the range properties selling for an average of £719,686.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor said: “This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Britain covers the following regions: North and Northeast, Midlands, Northern Ireland, Southeast, Wales, Southwest, East, London, Scotland and the Northwest. It also reveals the overall best place to live in the UK.