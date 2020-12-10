Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 16, 2020

Member of the Saffron Walden BID team, Louise Scutt-Richter, Mike Riccio, Shara O'Connell, and Terry Frostik for Saffron Walden Town Council at the selfie arch. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A new Merry Christmas Saffron Walden light arch has gone up in town, to encourage shoppers and visitors to take selfies to share with friends.

The Saffron Walden selfie arch and Covid mask wearing - a sign of the times. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The festive decoration has been organised by Saffron Walden BID, with financial assistance from Essex County Council.

It’s among a series of initiatives to make Saffron Walden an attractive destination for Christmas shopping.

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District has funded Christmas lights through Rose and Crown Walk, The Cockpit, Central Arcade and the corner of Church Street and High Street.

Winter hanging baskets and floral tubs have been installed, the empty NatWest windows have been decorated and Christmas-themed scenes have been added by BID to some shop windows.

The Saffron Walden selfie arch complete with neon greeting. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

And tonight (Thursday) many businesses have extended their opening hours to encourage festive shopping.

Louise Scutt-Richter, the Saffron Walden BID manager, said: “Everyone has been through so much this year and Christmas may feel a bit different for all of us.

“We hope what we’ve been able to do in the town centre will bring a little bit of cheer this Christmas.

“As a small market town community, we have supported each other through the challenges we have faced going through Covid-19 together. Let’s continue to do so.”

Mum and daughters try the Saffron Walden selfie arch for size. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Councillor John Moran of Essex County Council said he hoped people would have a bit of fun and take a “Saffron Walden Christmas selfie”.

He added: “I am really glad to be able sponsor this SWBID initiative, bringing some festive cheer to the town and to support local businesses.”

Traders are urging people to #ShopLocal and have invested in a range of Covid-safe measures including screens and gels.

Louise added: “There are so many reasons to support our local businesses. They employ local people, buy local services and many owners live locally.

Ta-da! Exactly what the Saffron Walden selfie arch is there for. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

“Shopping locally supports the local economy. When we shop locally, we will be likely helping a local parent provide for their family. For every £1 in a local shop, up to 70p stays local.

“Local shopping is a better shopping experience because our businesses are run by people who live nearby. The experience of buying locally from a friendly face offers a dose of normality that many of us may have missed.”

On their way home from school, time enough for a quick pose at the Saffron Walden selfie arch. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Not exactly a selfie but just what the Saffron Walden selfie arch is there for. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Louise Scutt-Richter, Mike Riccio and Shara O'Connell with the selfie arch, organised by Saffron Walden BID. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

