New Rector is appointed

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:04 PM November 19, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020
Rev Jeremy Trew has been announced as the new rector appointed to the Saffron Walden & Villages team ministry which includes ...

A new rector has been appointed to the Saffron Walden and villages team ministry, which includes St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden.

Rev Jeremy Trew with wife Alison, Rachel and Eleanor. Picture: ST MARY'S CHURCH

Rev Jeremy Trew is expected to be instituted at the beginning of March 2021. He will also become the Area Dean for the Saffron Walden Deanery.

As well as St Mary’s and its daughter churches in Sewards End and Little Walden, the Saffron Walden and Villages Team has Wendens Ambo, Littlebury, Littlebury Green, Great and Little Chesterford, Ashdon, Hadstock, Debden and Wimbish.

Jeremy said: “I am very much looking forward to my institution and to getting to know the team that I will be serving. This is an exciting time for all of us as we seek to discern how God is calling us to work together as a worshipping community.”

He added: “The interview was held under Tier 2 restrictions, so my thanks to all who worked so hard, not only to allow candidates to see so much of what goes on in Saffron Walden and the wider Team and Deanery, but to ensure it was all done with care and an eye for each person’s safety.

“I left enthused, and hoping that the phone call from the Archdeacon would not be along the lines of; ‘They liked you, but…’ Thankfully it wasn’t and I was very glad to accept the offer and look forward to coming and serving with you.”

Rev Alex Jeewan, one of the team vicars, said: “I am really looking forward to working with Jeremy as we seek together, but also with the Saffron Walden team, to bring the gospel afresh to our town and villages in these challenging times.”

Churchwarden Denis Tindley said: “I enjoyed meeting him and we eagerly anticipate his new ministry with us and pray that he and his wife, Alison and the family will quickly settle in Saffron Walden and soon get to know this part of Essex.”

Gill Caswell, the other churchwarden at St Mary’s, said: “Jeremy has a great sense of humour.”

