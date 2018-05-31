Saffron Walden Town Council establishes a new crisis fund to support residents

Saffron Walden Town Council has established a new Crisis Fund to help and support residents.

The primary objectives of the fund are to encourage and support the unemployed in their return to work, to encourage and support the education of young people who may be adversely affected as a result of Covid-19, and to provide funding for upskilling and training opportunities.

Working in partnership with both The Salvation Army in Saffron Walden and Citizens’ Advice Uttlesford, grants could cover a range of things such as a contribution towards travel and transport costs directly associated with attending job interviews or training opportunities, the purchase of IT equipment to allow online job applications or online interviews, training courses which could not be funded from other sources.

The town council is working alongside The Salvation Army and Citizens’ Advice.

Town mayor Heather Asker said: “The Town Council recognises the need to build sustainability and resilience in our community.

“This funding is aimed at supporting those adversely affected by Covid-19 in the provision of funds for training, travel or the provision of IT equipment enabling residents to successfully gain employment.

“We are delighted to be working with The Salvation Army and Uttlesford Citizens’ Advice. These are both long-standing, trusted and committed local organisations and we look forward to collectively supporting residents of Saffron Walden.”

Cpt Katrina Thurlow of The Salvation Army said: “We are very grateful to Saffron Waldon Town Council for making additional funds available to help those struggling in our area as a result of Covid-19.

“The Salvation Army has seen an unprecedented number of individuals and families coming forward for help since the start of the pandemic.

“We have provided food parcels as well as offered practical support such as help with paying utility bills. The Salvation Army is also looking at the long-term picture of those affected by coronavirus.”

Kate Robson, CEO of Uttlesford Citizens Advice, said: “We are delighted to be working with Saffron Walden Town Council to administer this scheme.

“It is a valuable addition to our options for supporting residents who find themselves in challenging situations, which will help them to overcome barriers and move forward in their lives.”

Applications should be made directly to the The Salvation Army or Citizens’ Advice who will assess each funding request on its own merits, evaluating the request against the core aims and objectives of this funding.

Personal names, addresses and details will be retained by these organisations and will not be divulged to the Town Council, allowing individuals to be anonymous. The payment will be made by the partner agency directly to the claimant.

To apply for funding please contact The Salvation Army on 01799 500339 or email co@waldenarmy.org.uk or Uttlesford Citizens’ Advice on 01799 618840 or email bureau@uttlesfordcab.cabnet.org.uk