New mayor appointed for Saffron Walden Town Council

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 May 2020

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Copyright © 2016 Celia Bartlett Photography

Councillor Heather Asker has been elected as Saffron Walden’s Mayor for the coming year.

And she said one of her plans is to push ahead with plans to pedestrianise the market square.

Mayor Heather Asker said she was honoured to take up the post in what was a difficult time, especially for those residents suffering loss in their families.

She said: “I am, however, heartened by our strong community. Like many, I have come to mark my week with the noisy doorstep appreciation of our NHS and care workers.

“We should also thank those people in other roles that keep our communities going, as well as the hundreds of local volunteers who are supporting their isolating neighbours and industriously making PPE.”

The mayor’s chosen charity for the year is Fairycroft House and she said this was especially relevant as youth organisations would be important as lockdown lifts.

Mayor Asker said it was important to get the town back on its feet, supporting local businesses, the town centre economy and vibrant market.

“Finally, I’d like to thank retiring Mayor Arthur Coote for the tireless work he’s put in over the last 12 months.”

Mayor Asker has served as mayor previously, in 2015-16.

Councillor Richard Porch has been appointed as deputy mayor.

