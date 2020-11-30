New on-call firefighters join Essex Fire Service
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has recruited 10 on-call firefighters who will be based at fire stations across the county, including Saffron Walden.
They started their basic six-week training course in September, covering core skills such as using ladders, pumping water and responding to road traffic collisions.
The squad, who have now completed the training, all live or work within five minutes of a fire station.
They are paid to respond to emergencies and take part in other fire service activities, but may have separate full-time jobs.
Watch Manager Jason Gould, the operational trainer at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “A big thank you to the squad for all their hard work and a big thank you to all of our instructors and station personnel who have supported them.
“I wish them good luck in the future at our service, helping our county to be a safe place to live, work and travel.”
