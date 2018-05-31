Gallery

Miniature railway on outskirts of Saffron Walden seeks to thank young community heroes

A fire breathing dragon at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway Audley End Miniature Railway

Audley End Miniature Railway, the family attraction one mile west of Saffron Walden, is looking to thank young community heroes who have spent time during the coronavirus lockdown helping the NHS.

A train at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway A train at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

They want to hear about children who have done things like creating masks and face visors, raised money doing “keepy uppies” or helped deliver prescriptions with their parents to people in need.

Railway attraction staff will pick 20 winners and their families to come and enjoy a free fun day out.

Kellie Forbes of Audley End Miniature Railway said: “We have heard so many heart-warming amazing stories about children who have put huge efforts into raising money or making items for our NHS during lockdown. We want to give back to these children.”

Winners will go on a train ride adventure which includes new train carriages riding through the enchanted woodland. During the journey passengers meet Blossom the happy unicorn, and see Neville the friendly dragon practising his smoke breathing!

Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Once passengers alight at the end they are greeted by a life size Fairy and Elf, receive a magic wand-making kit, see all the other Fairies and Elves and their homes who have been frozen by Queen Titania and meet a cheeky troll.

There will also be a show with dragons Humphrey and Diamond.

The attraction has a picnic café and picnic field, and new adventure play equipment.

The facility is running at a third capacity to ensure social distancing, the cleaning schedule has been boosted and there are social distancing tree stumps.

Children playing at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway Children playing at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

The site reopened on July 4 after coronavirus restrictions eased, after they received a “We’re Good to Go” certificate from Visit England to show they have followed government and industry Covid-19 guidelines.

