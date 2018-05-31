Advanced search

Gallery

Miniature railway on outskirts of Saffron Walden seeks to thank young community heroes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 July 2020

A fire breathing dragon at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

A fire breathing dragon at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Audley End Miniature Railway

Audley End Miniature Railway, the family attraction one mile west of Saffron Walden, is looking to thank young community heroes who have spent time during the coronavirus lockdown helping the NHS.

A train at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature RailwayA train at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

They want to hear about children who have done things like creating masks and face visors, raised money doing “keepy uppies” or helped deliver prescriptions with their parents to people in need.

Railway attraction staff will pick 20 winners and their families to come and enjoy a free fun day out.

Kellie Forbes of Audley End Miniature Railway said: “We have heard so many heart-warming amazing stories about children who have put huge efforts into raising money or making items for our NHS during lockdown. We want to give back to these children.”

Winners will go on a train ride adventure which includes new train carriages riding through the enchanted woodland. During the journey passengers meet Blossom the happy unicorn, and see Neville the friendly dragon practising his smoke breathing!

Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature RailwayFun at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Once passengers alight at the end they are greeted by a life size Fairy and Elf, receive a magic wand-making kit, see all the other Fairies and Elves and their homes who have been frozen by Queen Titania and meet a cheeky troll.

There will also be a show with dragons Humphrey and Diamond.

The attraction has a picnic café and picnic field, and new adventure play equipment.

The facility is running at a third capacity to ensure social distancing, the cleaning schedule has been boosted and there are social distancing tree stumps.

Children playing at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature RailwayChildren playing at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

The site reopened on July 4 after coronavirus restrictions eased, after they received a “We’re Good to Go” certificate from Visit England to show they have followed government and industry Covid-19 guidelines.

Email your story to enquiries@aemr.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Reporter Angela Singer. Photo: Supplied by Angela Singer.

Outline planning application for three houses in Great Sampford causes strong feelings

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who is against the plan.

Most Read

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Town council blazes trail with government lobbying for BAME groups

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council, will write to the UK government about the council's motion. Picture: Celia Bartlett.

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Reporter Angela Singer. Photo: Supplied by Angela Singer.

Outline planning application for three houses in Great Sampford causes strong feelings

A view of the proposed development field in Great Sampford submitted by a resident who is against the plan.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Miniature railway on outskirts of Saffron Walden seeks to thank young community heroes

A fire breathing dragon at Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Thompson helps GB to team gold in virtual European 10k Championships

Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson at Frinton-on-Sea

Saffron Walden businesses share how they’re still impacted by coronavirus restrictions

Sam Parke of Bearwalden CrossFit in Saffron Walden (pictured centre) lifting with his team at a competition in Loughborough last year. Picture: Tom Casey

Saffron Walden youngster picked for British GP role

McLaren driver Lando Norris poses for a portrait (pic McLaren Racing)

Post lockdown haircut helps others through The Little Princess Trust

Chloe Chapman of Saffron Walden has donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: Paula Chapman