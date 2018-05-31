Painted stones thank NHS heroes and delight in Saffron Walden

These painted stones were left at Saffron Walden Community Hospital to thank NHS workers. Picture: Lynne Foster Lynne Foster

A community midwife was delighted by the sentiment of an anonymous donor who left painted stones with NHS Heroes and other messages at the front door of Saffron Walden Community Hospital.

The stones were at the front door of the community hospital when Lynne Foster went to work at 8am yesterday (Monday July 13).

She said: “Someone had made the effort to paint them. It really cheered me up.

“I know we had the weekly clap and that has been lovely. When you think people are forgotting about it, to find all these stones, it was too nice a guesture not to say thank you.”