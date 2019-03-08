Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

A pair of working mums from Saffron Walden have raised hundreds of pounds for the Brain Tumour Charity by completing an ultra marathon.

The 100km ultra marathon from July 13-14, saw competitors take on a route along Britain's oldest path, the Ridgeway, between Lewknor, in Oxfordshire, to the Avebury Stone Circle, in Wiltshire.

Clare Hartley, 44, and Liz Follows, 38, finished in 14hrs 6mins and raised almost £2,000.

Ben Hartley, Clare's husband, said: "[They] trained together from November, and worked up to marathon distances. Both are working mums and have done incredibly well to fit their training into their busy lives, especially as they are not regular participants in this sort of thing, Clare's longest distance before this was a half-marathon."

To donate to their fundraising effort, log on to www.justgiving.com/teams/ClareandLiz.