Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:02 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 30 July 2019

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A pair of working mums from Saffron Walden have raised hundreds of pounds for the Brain Tumour Charity by completing an ultra marathon.

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDClare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The 100km ultra marathon from July 13-14, saw competitors take on a route along Britain's oldest path, the Ridgeway, between Lewknor, in Oxfordshire, to the Avebury Stone Circle, in Wiltshire.

Clare Hartley, 44, and Liz Follows, 38, finished in 14hrs 6mins and raised almost £2,000.

Ben Hartley, Clare's husband, said: "[They] trained together from November, and worked up to marathon distances. Both are working mums and have done incredibly well to fit their training into their busy lives, especially as they are not regular participants in this sort of thing, Clare's longest distance before this was a half-marathon."

To donate to their fundraising effort, log on to www.justgiving.com/teams/ClareandLiz.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Cancer survivor Stuart is inspired to write first radio production

Stuart Houghton with Mark Benton who stars in his play: Making Plans with Nigel

Plans for supermarket and retirement home revealed to councillors

The Pulse Flexible Packaging site in Saffron Walden could be redeveloped.

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Cancer survivor Stuart is inspired to write first radio production

Stuart Houghton with Mark Benton who stars in his play: Making Plans with Nigel

Plans for supermarket and retirement home revealed to councillors

The Pulse Flexible Packaging site in Saffron Walden could be redeveloped.

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Some rousing renditions at school’s summer concert

One of the bassoon ensemble. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

REVIEW: Yesterday - Himesh Patel gives an accomplished performance in a film with irresistable charm

Himesh Patel in Yesterday

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24