Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Author to answer tough parenting questions in Saffron Walden

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM August 6, 2022
Author and parenting expert Sarah Ockwell-Smith is holding a Q&A session in Saffron Walden

Author and parenting expert Sarah Ockwell-Smith is holding a Q&A session in Saffron Walden - Credit: Supplied

Local parenting author Sarah Ockwell-Smith will host a Q&A session at Saffron Walden Nursery School ahead of the launch of her new book.

Sarah's new book is entitled 'Beginnings, a guide to child psychology and development for parents of 0-5-year-olds'.

The event will be held in the gardens of the nursery at Shire Hill Industrial Estateat 8pm on Wednesday, August 24. 

Sarah will be able to answer questions on any element of parenting, from tackling tricky behaviour to picky eating or sleep issues.

Nursery co-manager Caroline Clark said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming Sarah to the nursery for this special evening. As well as being an incredible opportunity for you to ask Sarah your burning questions, you can also enjoy a glass of bubbly or delicious deli box from Café Cou Cou."

To book go to https://www.saffronwaldennursery.org.uk/news/an-evening-with-sarah-ockwell-smith

