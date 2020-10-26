Advanced search

Saffron Walden Town Council leader delighted as permanent 20mph signs are installed

PUBLISHED: 11:36 26 October 2020

R4U councillor Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: R4U

R4U councillor Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: R4U

Residents for Uttlesford

A council leader is delighted that permanent 20mph signs have been installed in Saffron Walden.

The 20mph permanent signs at the top of High Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: R4UThe 20mph permanent signs at the top of High Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: R4U

The permanent signs installed by Essex Highways are part of the second phase of Covid-related improvements.

They replace the temporary 20mph signs installed in June at the request of the town council.

R4U councillor Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council, said the issue had been raised by many people when they carried out a public consultation five years ago, so he was glad the changes have been made.“We are delighted that the 20mph zone has now been confirmed. These changes make it easier and safer for socially distanced pedestrians to support our local businesses in the town centre.”

The 20mph permanent sign on High Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: R4UThe 20mph permanent sign on High Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: R4U

Cllr Gadd said he would still like to see further 20mph areas in Saffron Walden, as it has worked in places like Islington and Camden.

He added: “There’s no reason we couldn’t make the whole of Saffron Walden 20mph.”

An Essex Highways spokesperson said: “Various signs were installed quickly as emergency measures to facilitate social distancing to stop Covid-19 transmission earlier in the year. These signs were always intended to be replaced by semi-permanent proper metal signs on posts when we had a chance to do so.

“Similar signs have replaced temporary ones in several towns across Essex where these emergency measures were introduced, including Colchester for example.”

