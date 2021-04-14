News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Walden photographers hope to snap up £100 in competition

person

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM April 14, 2021   
Saffron Walden's large church with its tall steeple climbs towards a cloudy sky

St Mary's Saffron Walden from Audley Meadows - Credit: Supplied by Dominic Davey, Saffron Walden Camera Club Chair

A new photography competition which will celebrate Saffron Walden's landscape, environment and street scenes launched this week.

Photographers could win a £100 top prize in the competition, which is being organised by Saffron Walden Camera Club alongside town forum Saffron Walden Initiative.

Initiative chair Peter Riding said: "We are delighted to be working with the Camera Club on this creative community project which we hope will ease some of the stresses of the pandemic."

Frosted green hedges form a neat pattern around a central statue in Bridge End Gardens

Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden - Credit: Supplied by Dominic Davey, Saffron Walden Camera Club Chair

Organisers said they are looking out for picturesque, interesting or unusual photos taken in the parish to fit the theme 'Imaging Saffron Walden 2021'.

Prizes worth £50 and £25 respectively will be awarded to second and third placed photographers.

You may also want to watch:

Prizes worth £50, £30 and £25 will also be awarded to the top three entrants aged 18 and under.

Judges and organisers began accepting entries on April 12 online via swphotocomp2021@gmail.com with a deadline set for October 17, 2021.

