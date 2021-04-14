Walden photographers hope to snap up £100 in competition
- Credit: Supplied by Dominic Davey, Saffron Walden Camera Club Chair
A new photography competition which will celebrate Saffron Walden's landscape, environment and street scenes launched this week.
Photographers could win a £100 top prize in the competition, which is being organised by Saffron Walden Camera Club alongside town forum Saffron Walden Initiative.
Initiative chair Peter Riding said: "We are delighted to be working with the Camera Club on this creative community project which we hope will ease some of the stresses of the pandemic."
Organisers said they are looking out for picturesque, interesting or unusual photos taken in the parish to fit the theme 'Imaging Saffron Walden 2021'.
Prizes worth £50 and £25 respectively will be awarded to second and third placed photographers.
You may also want to watch:
Prizes worth £50, £30 and £25 will also be awarded to the top three entrants aged 18 and under.
Judges and organisers began accepting entries on April 12 online via swphotocomp2021@gmail.com with a deadline set for October 17, 2021.
Most Read
- 1 More than 600 want reopening of North Hall Road after nine months
- 2 Town council challenges water softening decision
- 3 Walden spruced up ahead of lockdown easing
- 4 Walden market traders react to lockdown lifting
- 5 Boy George and Culture Club announce Audley End concert
- 6 Residents and business owners celebrate April 12 reopenings
- 7 Consultation launched ahead of Golden Acre Play Area upgrade
- 8 Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company announces musicals
- 9 Homes plan could join Saffron Walden and Sewards End
- 10 Several trees cut down without permission from Saffron Walden garden