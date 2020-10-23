Saffron Walden Poppy Appeal going ahead, but with slight alterations because of Covid-19

This year’s Poppy Appeal in Saffron Walden is going ahead, but slightly differently to normal because of coronavirus.

There will be a table at Tesco from Monday October 26 to Wednesday November 11 with poppies, 2020 lapel pins, crosses, car poppies and other merchandise. Wreaths will also be available for collection from here.

Poppies will also be available in the town centre at various outlets including Tourist Information Centre, Boots, QD, Costcutter, and Nisa on Cromwell Road.

Poppy Appeal organiser Bob Curran said that because of Covid-19, the Poppy Appeal will not be offering poppies in the street or house to house.