Saffron Walden Town Council's Operations Team spruced up the War Memorial at Little Walden before lockdown. Picture: SWTC Saffron Walden Town Council

Show your support for this year’s Remembrance with a poppy poster in your window, and hold your act of Remembrance and two minute silence at home on Sunday at 11am.

This year, because of coronavirus lockdown, there will be no public act of remembrance to attend.

Volunteers are not able to offer poppies in return for a donation at community stalls, as these have had to shut.

Poppies are still available inside some essential shops such as those that sell food and chemists.

For those who can’t or don’t want to go out, the Every Poppy Matters appeal is taking donations by text message. Texts cost your donation plus one standard network rate message. To donate £2 text POPPY2 to 70545. To donate £5 text POPPY5 to 70545.

They will use your mobile number to ask if you would like to add Gift Aid.

There is a poppy picture to download or to colour in online here.

If you don’t have a printer, they suggest drawing a poppy picture instead.

Before lockdown was announced, Saffron Walden Town Council’s operations team had been out tending flower beds, and cleaned the War Memorial at Little Walden.