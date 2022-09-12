Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III held in Saffron Walden

Cllr James De Vries, Mayor of Saffron Walden, reads the Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III, with members of the Town Council alongside in the Market Place in Saffron Walden, on Sunday, September 11 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Following the death of the Queen, Saffron Walden Town Council and residents gathered to pay tribute and attend the Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III.

Cllr James De Vries, Mayor of Saffron Walden, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, lays a floral tribute in Jubilee Gardens, on Sunday, September 11 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Proclamation service was held outside the Town Hall in Market Square on Sunday at 3pm.

Town Mayor Cllr James de Vries addressed the crowd, noting their sorrow at the death of the Queen, before continuing to read the official Proclamation declaring the new King's reign, concluding with a moving rendition of 'God Save the King'.

Cllr James De Vries, Mayor of Saffron Walden, reads the Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III, in the Market Place in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Councillors and the Mayor then proceeded to Jubilee Gardens where flowers were laid in memory of the Queen.

Cllr de Vries said: “It was a tremendous honour to read the Kings Proclamation of Accession to the residents of Saffron Walden who had gathered in the market square on Sunday.

"Special thanks to our wonderful town council staff and officers for all the hard work and effort to help us mark this special occasion.

God Save the King is sung at The Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III at the Council Offices on London Road in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

"I wish King Charles all the best in his role as our Monarch. I have no doubt he will rise to the occasion and show the same dedication to his Country as Queen Elizabeth had so diligently before him. God save the King.”

Cllr Heather Asker, Chair of Uttlesford District Council reads The Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III with Saffron Walden Mayor, Cllr James DeVries and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mrs Lorna Rolfe JP DL MA alongside - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Town Clerk Lisa Courtney said: “The Town Council and residents of Saffron Walden paid a fitting tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"This historic event, the death of a reigning monarch, is an important and monumental occasion which must be recognised with the appropriate level of civic respect and decorum.

God Save the King is sung at The Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III at the Council Offices on London Road in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

"Early planning and preparation for the Queen’s death (known as London Bridge) were made some weeks and months earlier by Georgia Arnold and this meticulous planning enabled the town council to be ready, prepared and agile in the memorial events.”

Members of the public sing God Save the King at The Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III in the Market Place in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The town council's book of condolences is available to sign in the Town Hall between 9am and 4pm every day until Friday, September 16.

It can also be signed on Saturday, September 17 in the tourist information centre between 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Cllr James De Vries, Mayor of Saffron Walden, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, lays a floral tribute in Jubilee Gardens - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Should residents wish to lay floral tributes, the town council asks that the cellophane is removed and that they are laid in Jubilee Gardens.

The town council will be arranging a commemorative community day, where people are encouraged to share experiences, photos and memorabilia of the Queen. Further details are to be announced.