Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III held in Saffron Walden
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
Following the death of the Queen, Saffron Walden Town Council and residents gathered to pay tribute and attend the Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III.
The Proclamation service was held outside the Town Hall in Market Square on Sunday at 3pm.
Town Mayor Cllr James de Vries addressed the crowd, noting their sorrow at the death of the Queen, before continuing to read the official Proclamation declaring the new King's reign, concluding with a moving rendition of 'God Save the King'.
Councillors and the Mayor then proceeded to Jubilee Gardens where flowers were laid in memory of the Queen.
Cllr de Vries said: “It was a tremendous honour to read the Kings Proclamation of Accession to the residents of Saffron Walden who had gathered in the market square on Sunday.
"Special thanks to our wonderful town council staff and officers for all the hard work and effort to help us mark this special occasion.
"I wish King Charles all the best in his role as our Monarch. I have no doubt he will rise to the occasion and show the same dedication to his Country as Queen Elizabeth had so diligently before him. God save the King.”
Most Read
- 1 Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?
- 2 Nationwide minute's silence announced in memory of Queen
- 3 Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III held in Saffron Walden
- 4 The dawning of a new era as Saffron Walden pays its respects to the Queen the day after the monarch's death
- 5 Uttlesford reflects on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II
- 6 The Queen: A guide to the dos and don'ts of mourning
- 7 Cambridge Film Festival returns in October with first-rate programme for its 41st outing
- 8 Saffron Walden MP takes on international trade brief in Liz Truss' cabinet
- 9 Six sentenced after cross-border OCG investigation
- 10 Everything you need to know about the Queen's lying in state
Town Clerk Lisa Courtney said: “The Town Council and residents of Saffron Walden paid a fitting tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
"This historic event, the death of a reigning monarch, is an important and monumental occasion which must be recognised with the appropriate level of civic respect and decorum.
"Early planning and preparation for the Queen’s death (known as London Bridge) were made some weeks and months earlier by Georgia Arnold and this meticulous planning enabled the town council to be ready, prepared and agile in the memorial events.”
The town council's book of condolences is available to sign in the Town Hall between 9am and 4pm every day until Friday, September 16.
It can also be signed on Saturday, September 17 in the tourist information centre between 9.30am to 5.30pm.
Should residents wish to lay floral tributes, the town council asks that the cellophane is removed and that they are laid in Jubilee Gardens.
The town council will be arranging a commemorative community day, where people are encouraged to share experiences, photos and memorabilia of the Queen. Further details are to be announced.