Fundraiser to walk 10 million steps for Prostate Cancer UK

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:00 PM September 15, 2022
Tanya Wilson from Saffron Walden aims to walk 10 million steps for Prostate Cancer UK

Tanya Wilson from Saffron Walden aims to walk 10 million steps for Prostate Cancer UK - Credit: Mobas

A fundraiser from Saffron Walden is aiming to walk 10 million steps before her 50th birthday next year.

Tanya Wilson is raising money for Prostate Cancer UK in support of a close relative who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer.

She began her challenge on June 1, and will need to walk 27,398 steps per day for all 365 days, which she is managing by walking for five hours per day before and after work and during her lunch break.

Her target is to reach 10 million steps by May 31, 2023.

Tanya, who works for Saffron Building Society, said: “I am not without experience with step challenges, but this is by far the biggest challenge I have ever tried.

"I wanted to do something that would challenge me and be impressive enough to encourage sponsorship in these difficult times for such an important cause."

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tanya-wilson8

