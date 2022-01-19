Proposed law which sparked Saffron Walden protests suffers House of Lords defeat
- Credit: Will Durrant
Proposed legislation which sparked protests in Saffron Walden has suffered a defeat in the House of Lords.
Protester Trilby Roberts, a Saffron Walden town councillor, has welcomed the House of Lords' decision to throw out parts of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
She and fellow demonstrators gathered outside Kemi Badenoch MP's office on Wednesday, January 12 to express their fears that the bill would dampen the right to protest.
Mrs Badenoch dismissed protesters' claims as "misleading".
But early on Tuesday (January 18), members of the House of Lords rejected plans to let English and Welsh police stop protests that are deemed too noisy or disruptive 261 votes to 166.
Peers also voted against giving the police the power to stop and search protesters "without suspicion" by 238 votes to 171.
Councillor Roberts said: "Common sense has prevailed in the House of Lords."
At last week's protest, she said: "My mother was 14 when women got the vote.
"Speaking as a female, it's really really important to have the right to protest."
Samantha Naik, of Saffron Walden Constituency Labour Party, said : "People of colour are disproportionately stopped and searched.
"Protest is an important way of showing opposition.
"I welcome the defeats, but I still worry that the government does not respect its critics."
Pam Gadsby, of Amnesty Saffron Walden, said: "The bill would have had a hugely chilling impact on people's right to protest."
Mrs Badenoch responded to protesters' concerns before the vote.
She said: "I'm afraid the protesters at my office, while well meaning, do not reflect the consensus of opinion in our constituency."
Mrs Badenoch added: "The issue relates to the balance between the rights of a protester and the rights of individuals to go about their daily business.
"I have witnessed myself in Westminster the impact of ambulances not being able to get to a hospital due to protests."
The bill is wide-ranging.
Peers voted to make misogyny a hate crime.
New rules would also tackle hare coursing and end early release for some dangerous prisoners.
Peers will vote on the bill as a whole on January 25.