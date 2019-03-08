Hundreds of pounds raised for Saffron Walden 3G pitch appeal

A youth football club raised hundreds of pounds for a community fundraising appeal.

Saffron Walden PSG FC's U8 squad set out their stall selling cakes outside Premier Travel, in Hill Street, Saffron Walden, on June 29, tempting the public with goodies including cupcakes, brownies and rocky road.

The girls, their friends and parents managed to raise £350 to add to the £150 they had already raised during the season from selling teas, coffees and sweets on training days at their home ground.

Matt Clare, chairman of the club, said: "The money raised by the Wildcats this weekend has really boosted the MyCommunity3G fundraising appeal for the new artificial pitch at Saffron Walden County High School.

"The fund now totals more than £20,000 raised from local activities such as bag packing and quiz nights to foot golf and mini soccer tournaments."

For more information about girls football in Saffron Walden for ages 5 to 16. e-mail newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.