Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hundreds of pounds raised for Saffron Walden 3G pitch appeal

PUBLISHED: 08:29 08 July 2019

The homemade cakes sale raised more than £300. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The homemade cakes sale raised more than £300. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A youth football club raised hundreds of pounds for a community fundraising appeal.

Saffron Walden PSG FC's U8 squad set out their stall selling cakes outside Premier Travel, in Hill Street, Saffron Walden, on June 29, tempting the public with goodies including cupcakes, brownies and rocky road.

The girls, their friends and parents managed to raise £350 to add to the £150 they had already raised during the season from selling teas, coffees and sweets on training days at their home ground.

Matt Clare, chairman of the club, said: "The money raised by the Wildcats this weekend has really boosted the MyCommunity3G fundraising appeal for the new artificial pitch at Saffron Walden County High School.

"The fund now totals more than £20,000 raised from local activities such as bag packing and quiz nights to foot golf and mini soccer tournaments."

For more information about girls football in Saffron Walden for ages 5 to 16. e-mail newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man taken to hospital with serious head injury following M11 collision

Fourth director in a year resigns from region’s ambulance trust

Lindsey Stafford-Scott, who has resigned from the East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: UEA

Speedway starlet Sam Norris flown to Addenbrooke’s as he continues recovery bid

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Spillane is steering Stansted to success in Essex Senior League

Stansted FC, London Road, Stansted. Manager Terry Spillane with his cab.

Most Read

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man taken to hospital with serious head injury following M11 collision

Fourth director in a year resigns from region’s ambulance trust

Lindsey Stafford-Scott, who has resigned from the East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: UEA

Speedway starlet Sam Norris flown to Addenbrooke’s as he continues recovery bid

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Spillane is steering Stansted to success in Essex Senior League

Stansted FC, London Road, Stansted. Manager Terry Spillane with his cab.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Appeal for information about M11 collision near Newport, which left man in his sixties with a serious head injury

Police are appealing for information after a collision on the M11 near Newport yesterday morning (July 7). Picture: Archant

Man taken to hospital with serious head injury following M11 collision

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Hundreds of pounds raised for Saffron Walden 3G pitch appeal

The homemade cakes sale raised more than £300. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fourth director in a year resigns from region’s ambulance trust

Lindsey Stafford-Scott, who has resigned from the East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: UEA
Drive 24