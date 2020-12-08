Gallery
Pupils raise money for school library
Saffron Walden pupils run marathons and raise money for the school library.
Pupils ran seven marathons and raised more than £3,000 for their school library extension and to buy extra books.
Children at St Mary’s CofE Primary School in Castle Street smashed their initial £1,000 target.
Ruth Gilmour from the school’s PTA events and fundraising team said the extra money raised will make “such a difference.”
She added: “There is enough left for us to buy some playground equipment, and we hope to also get the children a really lovely Christmas treat, to reward their efforts and give them something to replace all the usual fun events that can’t go ahead.”
Headmaster Chris Jarmain said: “I was utterly amazed to find out that the PTA had managed to raise over £3,000 from this event. A BIG thank you to everyone involved.
“This sizeable donation will be used to expand our school library and provide additional books and other reading resources.”
The school’s usual fundraisers were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The sponsorship page remains open until November 30 at
www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/friendsofstmaryscofeprimaryschool