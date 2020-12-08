News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter Home > News

Gallery

Pupils raise money for school library

person

Roger Brown

Published: 5:00 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:11 AM December 16, 2020
Pupils on the sponsored run at the school. Picture: St Mary's CofE Primary School.

Pupils on the sponsored run at the school. Picture: St Mary's CofE Primary School. - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden pupils run marathons and raise money for the school library.

Pupils run at St Mary's C of E Primary School, Saffron Walden. Picture: ST MARY'S

Pupils run at St Mary's C of E Primary School, Saffron Walden. Picture: ST MARY'S - Credit: St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Saffron Walden

Pupils ran seven marathons and raised more than £3,000 for their school library extension and to buy extra books.

Children at St Mary’s CofE Primary School in Castle Street smashed their initial £1,000 target.

Ruth Gilmour from the school’s PTA events and fundraising team said the extra money raised will make “such a difference.”

She added: “There is enough left for us to buy some playground equipment, and we hope to also get the children a really lovely Christmas treat, to reward their efforts and give them something to replace all the usual fun events that can’t go ahead.”

Pupils run at St Mary's C of E Primary School, Saffron Walden. Picture: ST MARY'S

Pupils run at St Mary's C of E Primary School, Saffron Walden. Picture: ST MARY'S - Credit: St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Saffron Walden

You may also want to watch:

Headmaster Chris Jarmain said: “I was utterly amazed to find out that the PTA had managed to raise over £3,000 from this event. A BIG thank you to everyone involved.

“This sizeable donation will be used to expand our school library and provide additional books and other reading resources.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
  2. 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
  3. 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
  1. 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
  2. 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
  3. 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
  4. 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
  5. 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
  6. 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
  7. 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign

The school’s usual fundraisers were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The sponsorship page remains open until November 30 at

Pupils run at St Mary's C of E Primary School, Saffron Walden. Picture: ST MARY'S

Pupils run at St Mary's C of E Primary School, Saffron Walden. Picture: ST MARY'S - Credit: St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Saffron Walden

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/friendsofstmaryscofeprimaryschool

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

Louise Dunderdale

person

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

Pupils raise money for school library

Roger Brown

person

Gallery

Santa and his sleigh are visiting our district

Louise Dunderdale

person