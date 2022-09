A memorial event for the Queen in Saffron Walden has been cancelled - Credit: Nick Toogood

A memorial event to commemorate the life of the Queen has been cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The event was due to be held on Wednesday, September 28 at the Jubilee Gardens, and was organised by Saffron Walden Town Council.

Posters will be put up in Jubilee Gardens to notify the public.