Remembrance Day at RA Butler Academy

Children and staff at R A Butler Academy on South Road marked Remembrance Day with a two minute silence at 11am.

The school community gathered across two playgrounds to hear The Last Post played by Y5 pupil Ariana Wilson.

The children have been learning about the importance of Remembrance Day in assemblies and lessons over the last week, with many classes drawing and creating their own poppy displays.