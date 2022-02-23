New date for walking tour celebrating history's radical women

The Radical Women of Saffron Walden walking tour has been rescheduled to next month - Credit: Saffron Walden Museum

A walk exploring radical women of Saffron Walden throughout history has been postponed due to Storm Eunice.

The Radical Women of Saffron Walden walk was due to take place on Saturday, February 19, but will now take place on Saturday, March 5.

The walking tour, which had its first successful outing on Thursday, February 17, is delivered by the regional Snapping the Stiletto project alongside local author Hannah Jane Walker.

Starting at Saffron Walden Museum, walkers will go to different sites around the town, each featuring a different historical woman.

At each site walkers can learn about the radical woman in question and try to bring them to live through simple creative writing exercises. No previous creative writing experience is necessary.

The walks meet at the museum at 10am and return to the museum at around midday. The walk will cover roughly 4k in distance, all on pavements through the town centre.

Hannah said: "Turns out, Saffron Walden has a surprisingly radical history, a town for a long time of diversity and tolerance.

"I have found out lots of fascinating information about women who have lived and worked here and I have woven their stories together into a walking tour.

"I cannot wait to share what I have found out. I’m really looking forward to meeting people who want to come on the walk."