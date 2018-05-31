Advanced search

Town raises the tone of lockdown at music festival

PUBLISHED: 12:55 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 06 July 2020

Saffron Walden musician James White. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.

This year, a festival which originated in France gathered people of all ages in 21 locations across Saffron Walden – and raised thousands of pounds for the Mayor’s charity.

Left to right: Joanna Eden and Leigh McDonald. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.Left to right: Joanna Eden and Leigh McDonald. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.

The Fête de la Musique, an annual free event which happens around the day of the summer solstice, raised more than £500 for Fairycroft House, the charity chosen by Saffron Walden Mayor Heather Asker.

People of all ages socially-distanced and sung in cities, towns and villages across the world, and, in Uttlesford, musicians from Thaxted, Debden, Newport, Great Chesterford and Whittlesford added a positive note to the lockdown.

Pat Lodge, of Saffron Walden Arts Trust, who organised the event, said: “Musicians, neighbours and passers-by had great fun. People listening generously donated to Fairycroft House.”

Saffron Walden Mayor Heather Asker and Deputy Mayor Richard Porch travelled to several venues throughout the day. Acts included local musician James White and band Moonshine Coyote.

Local band Moonshine Coyote brought a lot of smiles with their performance. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.Local band Moonshine Coyote brought a lot of smiles with their performance. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography.

The next Fête in Saffron Walden will be on June 20 next year.

“We look forward to seeing you all there, free at last!” Ms Lodge said.

Video credits: Mart’s Arts Photography.

