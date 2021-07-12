Gallery

Published: 2:11 PM July 12, 2021

The Low: Fans anxious during the penalty shootout. Picture: Celia Bartlett - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Penalties proved too much for the Three Lions at the Euro 2020 final last night as fans across Saffron Walden dared to dream of glory.

Italy won the UEFA European Championships on penalties after 120 minutes at Wembley Stadium, ending England fans' hopes of a major tournament win for the first time since 1966.

But the first-in-a-generation final for the men's team saw football supporters in Saffron Walden dare to dream at a booze-fuelled live screening at Saffron Walden Town FC (SWTFC), Catons Lane.

England supporters praised the Bloods for putting on a good show.

Terry Duck, 25, said: "It's great. The queue for the bar was massive, but the staff are great.

"I'd love to see more of these events - 100 per cent."

More than 400 people are thought to have watched the game at Catons Lane.

A happy fan before kick-off. Picture: Celia Bartlett - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The High: Celebrations erupt as England scores after two minutes Picture: Celia Bartlett - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Three England fans ready to cheer on the Three Lions. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Charlotte Mitchell, managing partner at the Cross Keys Hotel, praised club managers for recognising the importance of the occasion.

She said: "There was a great atmosphere, and that's something we've not experienced for a long time due to Covid-19.

"It was nice to go and support someone else in the community at the moment, too."

Star Radio DJ Josh Lovatt at Catons Lane for the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Two happy fans as England is 1-0 up against Italy at half-time. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Three supporters at Catons Lane as the second half gets underway. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Stuart Vant, SWTFC chairman, said he is preparing to welcome back supporters to watch the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar, next year.

"We nearly broke the pain of this last year but our football club did everything it could for Saffron Walden to have a fun-filled month of support for England from start to finish," Stuart said.

"We have given the town the best supporters' bar and will certainly take what we learned from this experience to improve for the World Cup 2022."

SWTFC chairman Stuart Vant looking on the bright side following the England defeat. The Bloods are gearing up to host events for the World Cup 2022. Picture: Celia Bartlett - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

All alone, a fan reflecting on England's Euro 2020 defeat. Picture: Celia Bartlett - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fans left pubs, bars and fan zones throughout the country with their heads in their hands after Italy won 3-2 on penalties.

Ben Blackaby, landlord at The Bull in Langley Lower Green who composed and released a supporters' song earlier this year, said the result was "heartbreaking".

Ben said: "We were putting it out wide, playing well in the first half. I think we just lost our way in the second.

"We can't have it all.

"It's heartbreak, in my opinion."