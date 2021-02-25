Video

Published: 12:00 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 12:52 PM February 25, 2021

Long queues at the Saffron Walden Recycling Centre on Thaxted Road - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Long queues to the Saffron Walden recycling centre spread along Thaxted Road, causing "chaos".

Uttlesford District Councillor Arthur Coote said he was “raging” at repetitive daily congestion, which he said nearly caused an accident.

He said: “The whole thing was blocking Thaxted Road.

“There were queues both ways, it was absolute chaos.

“There was nearly an accident as a car was trying to overtake the queue.”

Cllr Coote said the recycling centre’s management by Essex County Council was “poor”.

“ECC won’t let people walking in with their waste and recycling,” Cllr Coote said.

He added: “The restriction is nonsense and ECC has got it wrong.

“If you are fit and able, why would you be forced into going by car?

“If I was on my walk to Aldi, I could just take my recycling and walk in. That is the green way of doing it and it’s good for exercise.

“The people who can’t afford to get there by car, what are they supposed to do, take a taxi?”

Cllr Coote highlighted the pollution problems arising from residents having to queue with their car engines running.

He said: “Most people leave their cars running. It’s nonsense to me that in UDC we say there’s a big environmental emergency and ECC undermines it.

“Cars shouldn’t have to queue because they are worried it might not be open."

Cllr Coote said he understood that ECC had an obligation to keep people safe during the pandemic, but he said then issue was people queueing for half an hour.

An ECC spokesperson said they encouraged residents to use their kerbside collection, in support of the Government’s message to stay at home.

ECC limits the numbers in the recycling centre at any one time to ensure staff and residents’ safety.

They added: “This leads to longer than normal queues outside the site.

“We are working closely with Essex Police to manage traffic congestion if it occurs.

“Site users are permitted to walk waste into the site if they are travelling to the site by foot or bicycle. This has been re-communicated to all our site staff.”

