Saffron Walden’s Salvation Army offers a Saturday “pause” on the theme Light in the Darkness

The Salvation Army on Abbey Lane in Saffron Walden is open on Saturday (August 22) to offer time to “pause” through personal reflection and prayer.

To manage current safety regulations, bookable slots are available on the hour between 1pm and 6pm. There are three spaces available per hour, and the last booking is at 5pm. Visitors can stay for five minutes or up to 45 minutes.

There will be some resources on the theme Light in the Darkness, however attendees can bring their own journal, reading material, music with headphones or anything else helpful, as part of the time is just to be still and catch your breath.

For more information and to book your place, please call 01799 500339.