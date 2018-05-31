Advanced search

Saffron Walden waste crews given messages of support

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 April 2020

Uttlesford District Council

Recycling and waste crews have been left messages of support in windows and thanked on social media for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite lower than usual staffing levels, the crews at Uttlesford District Council have continued to ensure that refuse, recycling and food waste bin collections are running as normal.

Saffron Walden Round 3 team said: “It has been a tough couple of weeks but we really appreciate the thanks we are getting from residents – it makes the job that little bit easier.”

Cllr Louise Pepper, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Green Issues at Uttlesford District Council, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the recycling and refuse crews for their effort and dedication in keeping the wheels turning on this vital service for our residents.

“We’d also thank residents for their understanding and support at this time – we know many of you have been putting messages in your windows to say thanks and to let the crews know they are appreciated.

“It’s also great to see the many thank you messages that you have left on social media. Please do continue to treat the crews with respect and show your support by giving them a wave, clap or even a cheer as they pass through – it means a lot.”

There are no changes to the waste and recycling collections over the April bank holiday weekend.

