The service at Saffron Walden cemetery to remember Servicemen killed during war - Credit: Saffron Photo

Servicemen who lost their lives during war have been remembered at a service held at the town cemetery.

Mayor Richard Porch, members of Saffron Walden Royal British Legion and Army Cadets remembered not only British nationals but all Servicemen.

The cemetery has allies from America and Canada, and Polish servicemen who were stationed at Audley End.

In addition, there are two German soldiers and seven Luftwaffe aircrew at the cemetery.

On Sunday (November 7) there was a two minute silence, wreaths were laid on the memorial following the Reveille, and poppy crosses were placed on headstones.

Today (Thursday) the town council and shoppers observed a two minute silence in the Market Square at 11am.

A Remembrance Day Parade takes place on Sunday (November 14), starting at the town's war memorial on High Street at 11am. It will end at St Mary's Church with a service.

