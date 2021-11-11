News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Remembrance Service is held at Walden cemetery

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:23 PM November 11, 2021
Group of dignitaries taking part in a Remembrance Service, Saffron Walden cemetery, Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden

The service at Saffron Walden cemetery to remember Servicemen killed during war - Credit: Saffron Photo

Servicemen who lost their lives during war have been remembered at a service held at the town cemetery.

Mayor Richard Porch, members of Saffron Walden Royal British Legion and Army Cadets remembered not only British nationals but all Servicemen.

The cemetery has allies from America and Canada, and Polish servicemen who were stationed at Audley End.

In addition, there are two German soldiers and seven Luftwaffe aircrew at the cemetery.

On Sunday (November 7) there was a two minute silence, wreaths were laid on the memorial following the Reveille, and poppy crosses were placed on headstones.

Today (Thursday) the town council and shoppers observed a two minute silence in the Market Square at 11am.

A Remembrance Day Parade takes place on Sunday (November 14), starting at the town's war memorial on High Street at 11am. It will end at St Mary's Church with a service.

Three people, one holding a wreath, at Saffron Walden cemetery to remember servicemen killed in war

A service was held at Saffron Walden cemetery to remember Servicemen who lost their lives during war. - Credit: Saffron Photo

Bugler, Standard Bearers, poppy wreath being held, mayor at Saffron Walden cemetery, Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden, Essex

The service at Saffron Walden cemetery - Credit: Saffron Photo

Bugler Andrew Turner plays in a Remembrance Service

Bugler Andrew Turner at Saffron Walden cemetery in a service to remember Servicemen who died during the war - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Royal British Legion chairman Bob Curran and Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch

Saffron Walden remembers Servicemen who lost their lives during the war. Pictured are Saffron Walden Royal British Legion chairman Bob Curran with the Legion Standard and Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Saffron Photo

Andrew Pain lays a wreath at Saffron Walden cemetery

Andrew Pain of Saffron Walden Royal British Legion lays a wreath following the Reveille - Credit: Saffron Photo

Army cadets place poppy crosses on military graves at Saffron Walden cemetery

Army cadets place poppy crosses on military graves at Saffron Walden cemetery - Credit: Saffron Photo


Remembrance Day
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, former mayor Daphne Cornell and Cafe Cornell staff cut the ribbon

VIDEO: Official launch of new cafe and Christmas Day dinner plan unveiled

Louise Dunderdale

James and Nick McCaffrey, a father-son duo, in front of their 1963 E-Type Jaguar in Wimbish

Wimbish duo hope to 'bring back the Beaujolais' in RAF charity challenge

Will Durrant

Artists drawing of a dinosaur-themed attraction being planned for Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex

Dinosaur themed park: plans are submitted

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Stansted Airport control tower as seen from Takeley

New Stansted business park could 'degrade air traffic operations'

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

