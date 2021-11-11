Remembrance Service is held at Walden cemetery
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Servicemen who lost their lives during war have been remembered at a service held at the town cemetery.
Mayor Richard Porch, members of Saffron Walden Royal British Legion and Army Cadets remembered not only British nationals but all Servicemen.
The cemetery has allies from America and Canada, and Polish servicemen who were stationed at Audley End.
In addition, there are two German soldiers and seven Luftwaffe aircrew at the cemetery.
On Sunday (November 7) there was a two minute silence, wreaths were laid on the memorial following the Reveille, and poppy crosses were placed on headstones.
You may also want to watch:
Today (Thursday) the town council and shoppers observed a two minute silence in the Market Square at 11am.
A Remembrance Day Parade takes place on Sunday (November 14), starting at the town's war memorial on High Street at 11am. It will end at St Mary's Church with a service.
Most Read
- 1 Cambridge roads charge could fund better buses in Saffron Walden
- 2 IN PICTURES: Walden fireworks night back with a bang
- 3 Local Plan could 'support' better genomics research at Hinxton
- 4 Delphine's a Blue Peter winner and her poem is premiered at COP26
- 5 Kemi Badenoch MP's column: NHS appointments
- 6 Police now in talks with CPS over 'governance issue' at Uttlesford council
- 7 Clavering road collision leaves one in hospital and 38 homes without power
- 8 Remembrance parade will take place, says town council
- 9 How you can help 'hundreds' of Essex pensioners avoid fuel bill worry
- 10 Uttlesford climate czar sets out environmental goals amid COP26
Gallery