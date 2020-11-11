Gallery
Gallery two: Remembrance Sunday 2020
PUBLISHED: 16:48 11 November 2020
Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved
These are further pictures from Saffron Walden’s Remembrance Sunday.
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINKED: Gallery one, Remembrance Sunday
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.