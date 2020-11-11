Gallery

Saffron Walden Remembrance 2020: further pictures

Saffron Walden pays tribute to the fallen at Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Saffron Walden groups and organisations laid wreaths in timed slots during this year’s lockdown Remembrance Sunday. These are further pictures from the day.

Saffron Walden pays tribute to the fallen at Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Saffron Walden pays tribute to the fallen at Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINKED: Saffron Walden Remembrance at the cemetery and the war memorial



