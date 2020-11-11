In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday 2020
PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 November 2020
Remembrance Sunday was observed in a different way this year because of Covid restrictions and national lockdown.
Baptist Minister John Goddard led the commemoration at Saffron Walden’s War Graves, with bugler Andrew Turner.
Three wreaths were laid at the Cross of Remembrance. These were by Uttlesford District Council vice chairman Arthur Cooke, town mayor Heather Asker and Saffron Walden Branch of the Royal British Legion chairman Bob Curran.
There were 39 wreaths laid at the war memorial along with a number of crosses, by groups and organisations in timed intervals. Mr Curran and his wife secured all the wreaths later in the day.
This year’s poppy appeal had to be altered, but poppies were still available from supermarkets, corner shops and chemists. The Royal British Legion encouraged online and text donations, and asked people to put poppy pictures in windows.
Mr Curran said: “So far our total collected is in excess of £8,000, but we have still got boxes out and won’t have the exact total until after lockdown ends.”
Those laying wreaths at the Saffron Walden war memorial on Sunday:
Personnel from Carver Barracks
Gurkhas
The Salvation Army
St John Ambulance
1824 Saffron Walden Squadron, Air Training Corps
5th Saffron Walden Scouts
Girls Brigade
Boys Brigade
Girl Guides
The Conservative Party
The Labour Party
Saffron Walden Initiative Community Group
Uttlesford Green Party
The Liberal Democrats
Residents For Uttlesford
The Lions Club
The Lioness
The Round Table
The Diamonds
Inner Wheel
The Quakers
The Freemasons
Peasgood & Skeates
East of England Ambulance Service
CRF
Polish Special Forces
Saffron Walen Boys Football Club
Saffron Walden Girls Footbal Club
Saffron Walden Town Football Club.
Rotary Club was also present.
