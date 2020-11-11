Advanced search

In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday 2020

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 November 2020

The bugler played the Last Post at 11am at Saffron Walden cemetery for Remembrance Sunday. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Remembrance Sunday was observed in a different way this year because of Covid restrictions and national lockdown.

Mayor Heather Asker places a wreath at the cemetery on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Baptist Minister John Goddard led the commemoration at Saffron Walden’s War Graves, with bugler Andrew Turner.

Three wreaths were laid at the Cross of Remembrance. These were by Uttlesford District Council vice chairman Arthur Cooke, town mayor Heather Asker and Saffron Walden Branch of the Royal British Legion chairman Bob Curran.

There were 39 wreaths laid at the war memorial along with a number of crosses, by groups and organisations in timed intervals. Mr Curran and his wife secured all the wreaths later in the day.

This year’s poppy appeal had to be altered, but poppies were still available from supermarkets, corner shops and chemists. The Royal British Legion encouraged online and text donations, and asked people to put poppy pictures in windows.

Remembrance Sunday at Saffron Walden's cemetery. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mr Curran said: “So far our total collected is in excess of £8,000, but we have still got boxes out and won’t have the exact total until after lockdown ends.”

Those laying wreaths at the Saffron Walden war memorial on Sunday:

Personnel from Carver Barracks

Saffron Walden Remembrance 2020. Picture: BOB CURRAN, Chairman of the Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion

Gurkhas

The Salvation Army

St John Ambulance

1824 Saffron Walden Squadron, Air Training Corps

Saffron Walden Remembrance 2020. Picture: BOB CURRAN, Chairman of the Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion

5th Saffron Walden Scouts

Girls Brigade

Boys Brigade

Girl Guides

Saffron Walden Remembrance 2020. Picture: BOB CURRAN, Chairman of the Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion

The Conservative Party

The Labour Party

Saffron Walden Initiative Community Group

Uttlesford Green Party

Saffron Walden Remembrance 2020. Picture: BOB CURRAN, Chairman of the Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion

The Liberal Democrats

Residents For Uttlesford

The Lions Club

The Lioness

Saffron Walden Remembrance 2020. Picture: BOB CURRAN, Chairman of the Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion

The Round Table

The Diamonds

Inner Wheel

The Quakers

Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Freemasons

Peasgood & Skeates

East of England Ambulance Service

CRF

Veteran Corporal Steve Firkins and his daughter pay their respects at the Saffron Walden war memorial on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Polish Special Forces

Saffron Walen Boys Football Club

Saffron Walden Girls Footbal Club

Saffron Walden Town Football Club.

Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Rotary Club was also present.

Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

