News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Your opinion matters: Help to shape the future of your newspaper

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM April 22, 2021   
Saffron Walden Reporter's front page, March 11 2021

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page, March 11 2021 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, April 15 2021

Dunmow Broadcast, April 15 2021 - Credit: Archant

It's been quite a year. Significant changes brought about by the Covid pandemic have given people time to step back and think about all sorts of things.

Now, with lockdown easing, and life tentatively starting to ease back to normal, it's a chance for businesses to really look at what they're doing, analyse why they do things in certain ways, and to set some goals going forward.

And your paper is no different.

The last time we ran a survey like this was four years ago. In that time, a lot has changed.

Four years ago, Saffron Walden Reporter front page, April 13 2017

Four years ago, Saffron Walden Reporter front page, April 13 2017 - Credit: Archant

From 2017, Dunmow Broadcast front page April 6, 2017

From 2017, Dunmow Broadcast front page April 6, 2017 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The newspaper industry itself has gone through great changes too.

We want to hear from you about what you like, and what you think we could differently, with our website and our paper. Our office produces both the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Market Row deli will inspire community spirit, says mayor
  2. 2 Coronavirus one year on: Stansted suffers 95% drop in passengers
  3. 3 Town council challenges water softening decision
  1. 4 New pub opens: 'We had almost the whole village, and the one nearby'
  2. 5 Maisie the schnoodle returns to care home after year of 'fur'-lough
  3. 6 More work needed ahead of holiday easing, Stansted says
  4. 7 Walden pub reopens after four years
  5. 8 Affinity Water: No compensation for customers in water softening row
  6. 9 Boy George and Culture Club announce Audley End concert
  7. 10 Bar staff smash £1,000 target in charity challenge

More readers are accessing us online through our websites, but we remain immensely proud of our printed newspapers, which are an important part of our future. 

In my view, trusted journalism and relevant community content are still very important. We've been here for you through lockdown, and it's been great to shine a light on the good work going on across our district, to raise the profile of our independent businesses, and focus on the community spirit that has made such a difference to so many lives.

I think we achieve those things – but do you agree? If not, what could we do better?

It will also come as no surprise that these are testing times for our industry. The money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales. Advertising revenues have also been hit. So we want to provide the best possible newspaper and website - with content you really value and want to read on a regular basis.

So share your thoughts with us. Your opinion matters. We'd very much like to hear your feedback. Please take part in our survey called Your Paper, Your Voice at https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/your-opinion-matters-herts

And to give you a short recap, here's a look at some of our front pages over the past year:

Saffron Walden Reporter, March 26 2020

Saffron Walden Reporter, March 26 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, April 23 2020

Saffron Walden Reporter, April 23 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, July 9 2020

Saffron Walden Reporter, July 9 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, August 13 2020

Saffron Walden Reporter, August 13 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, November 19 2020

Saffron Walden Reporter, November 19 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, December 10 2020

Saffron Walden Reporter, December 10 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page on January 7 2021

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page on January 7 2021 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, February 18 2021

Saffron Walden Reporter, February 18 2021 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page, March 11 2021

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page, March 11 2021 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, March 5 2020

Dunmow Broadcast, March 5 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, April 2 2020

Dunmow Broadcast, April 2 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, May 7 2020

Dunmow Broadcast, May 7 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, July 16 2020

Dunmow Broadcast, July 16 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, October 1 2020

Dunmow Broadcast, October 1 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, December 3 2020

Dunmow Broadcast, December 3 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast front page, January 14 2021

Dunmow Broadcast front page, January 14 2021 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, February 25 2021

Dunmow Broadcast, February 25 2021 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, March 11 2021

Dunmow Broadcast, March 11 2021 - Credit: Archant



Saffron Walden News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diversion signs on North Hall Road

Essex County Council | Gallery

More than 600 want reopening of North Hall Road after nine months

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
A man stands under a tent filled with clothes on Saffron Walden's Market Square

Lockdown Easing

Walden market traders react to lockdown lifting

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A purple CrossCountry train stands beside a concrete platform.

Lockdown Easing

No end of the line in sight for Audley End CrossCountry cancellations

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden's large church with its tall steeple climbs towards a cloudy sky

Arts & Culture

Photography competition to celebrate Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon