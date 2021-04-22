Published: 7:00 AM April 22, 2021

Dunmow Broadcast, April 15 2021 - Credit: Archant

It's been quite a year. Significant changes brought about by the Covid pandemic have given people time to step back and think about all sorts of things.

Now, with lockdown easing, and life tentatively starting to ease back to normal, it's a chance for businesses to really look at what they're doing, analyse why they do things in certain ways, and to set some goals going forward.

And your paper is no different.

The last time we ran a survey like this was four years ago. In that time, a lot has changed.

Four years ago, Saffron Walden Reporter front page, April 13 2017 - Credit: Archant

From 2017, Dunmow Broadcast front page April 6, 2017 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The newspaper industry itself has gone through great changes too.

We want to hear from you about what you like, and what you think we could differently, with our website and our paper. Our office produces both the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast.

More readers are accessing us online through our websites, but we remain immensely proud of our printed newspapers, which are an important part of our future.

In my view, trusted journalism and relevant community content are still very important. We've been here for you through lockdown, and it's been great to shine a light on the good work going on across our district, to raise the profile of our independent businesses, and focus on the community spirit that has made such a difference to so many lives.

I think we achieve those things – but do you agree? If not, what could we do better?

It will also come as no surprise that these are testing times for our industry. The money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales. Advertising revenues have also been hit. So we want to provide the best possible newspaper and website - with content you really value and want to read on a regular basis.

So share your thoughts with us. Your opinion matters. We'd very much like to hear your feedback. Please take part in our survey called Your Paper, Your Voice at https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/your-opinion-matters-herts

And to give you a short recap, here's a look at some of our front pages over the past year:

Saffron Walden Reporter, March 26 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, April 23 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, July 9 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, August 13 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, November 19 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, December 10 2020 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page on January 7 2021 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter, February 18 2021 - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page, March 11 2021 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, March 5 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, April 2 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, May 7 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, July 16 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, October 1 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, December 3 2020 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast front page, January 14 2021 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, February 25 2021 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow Broadcast, March 11 2021 - Credit: Archant







