Your opinion matters: Help to shape the future of your newspaper
It's been quite a year. Significant changes brought about by the Covid pandemic have given people time to step back and think about all sorts of things.
Now, with lockdown easing, and life tentatively starting to ease back to normal, it's a chance for businesses to really look at what they're doing, analyse why they do things in certain ways, and to set some goals going forward.
And your paper is no different.
The last time we ran a survey like this was four years ago. In that time, a lot has changed.
The newspaper industry itself has gone through great changes too.
We want to hear from you about what you like, and what you think we could differently, with our website and our paper. Our office produces both the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast.
More readers are accessing us online through our websites, but we remain immensely proud of our printed newspapers, which are an important part of our future.
In my view, trusted journalism and relevant community content are still very important. We've been here for you through lockdown, and it's been great to shine a light on the good work going on across our district, to raise the profile of our independent businesses, and focus on the community spirit that has made such a difference to so many lives.
I think we achieve those things – but do you agree? If not, what could we do better?
It will also come as no surprise that these are testing times for our industry. The money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales. Advertising revenues have also been hit. So we want to provide the best possible newspaper and website - with content you really value and want to read on a regular basis.
So share your thoughts with us. Your opinion matters. We'd very much like to hear your feedback. Please take part in our survey called Your Paper, Your Voice at https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/your-opinion-matters-herts
