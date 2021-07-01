News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 1, 2021

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:00 AM July 1, 2021   
A council meeting chamber

We lead with the latest on Uttlesford District Council in today's Reporter. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Councillors quash Motion of No Confidence, backing the current Uttlesford District Council 20 votes to 10. 

PLUS Sport: Saffron Walden PSG under 14s finish the football season with 2-0 win at Manea.

A newspaper - the Saffron Walden Reporter. Headline: "Opposition motion fails"

Thursday, July 1: The Saffron Walden Reporter leads with a quashed Motion of No Confidence in Residents for Uttlesford - Credit: Archant

Also: Uttlesford artists are poised for Cambridge Open Studios, see page 20.

Essex vaccines break through the one million mark on page 4.

And a handy guide to July is on page 19 with all sorts of events in Uttlesford and South Cambridgeshire over the coming month.

Check out our E-Edition.

Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

