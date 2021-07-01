This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 1, 2021
Published: 11:00 AM July 1, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Councillors quash Motion of No Confidence, backing the current Uttlesford District Council 20 votes to 10.
PLUS Sport: Saffron Walden PSG under 14s finish the football season with 2-0 win at Manea.
Also: Uttlesford artists are poised for Cambridge Open Studios, see page 20.
Essex vaccines break through the one million mark on page 4.
And a handy guide to July is on page 19 with all sorts of events in Uttlesford and South Cambridgeshire over the coming month.
Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Motion of No Confidence quashed after debate behind closed doors
- 2 RAF Lakenheath apologises for noise near Stansted
- 3 New campaign aims to reach every farm in Uttlesford
- 4 Students step into immersive Hindu workshop
- 5 Online workshop for children with family members in the military
- 6 New CEO for the Essex charity Support 4 Sight
- 7 These Uttlesford artists are taking part in Cambridge Open Studios
- 8 In pictures: Scarecrows take over village in weekend festival
- 9 Fresh claims of sexism and skulduggery as recording of council meeting released
- 10 'No one in Essex should feel unsafe' - county council seeks views