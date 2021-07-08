This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 8, 2021
Published: 1:05 PM July 8, 2021
Uttlesford District Council officers have submitted an application for a High Court judicial review in a bid to block Stansted Airport expansion plans.
PLUS Sport: Saffron Striders take on marathons and trail races in Ware in Hertfordshire, the Fens and Wickham.
Also: Saffron Screen announces three Q&A sessions with film industry producers and directors behind Isle of Dogs, The Reason I Jump and God's Own Country.
Poet David Thear, 81, releases his "first and last" poetry collection on page 7.
And the number of children missing from Essex schools is revealed on page 14 ahead of changes to lockdown rules for English pupils.
