Saffron Walden Reporter

This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 8, 2021

Will Durrant

Published: 1:05 PM July 8, 2021   
People stand far apart, social distancing for Covid-19. All of them have bags, about to board a plane

Social distancing in Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford District Council officers have submitted an application for a High Court judicial review in a bid to block Stansted Airport expansion plans.

PLUS Sport: Saffron Striders take on marathons and trail races in Ware in Hertfordshire, the Fens and Wickham.

A newspaper - the Saffron Walden Reporter. Headline: "Airport bid - fresh fight"

Thursday, July 7: The Saffron Walden Reporter leads with the latest on Uttlesford council's bid to block Stansted Airport expansion. - Credit: Archant

Also: Saffron Screen announces three Q&A sessions with film industry producers and directors behind Isle of Dogs, The Reason I Jump and God's Own Country.

Poet David Thear, 81, releases his "first and last" poetry collection on page 7. 

And the number of children missing from Essex schools is revealed on page 14 ahead of changes to lockdown rules for English pupils.

Check out our E-Edition.

Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

