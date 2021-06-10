News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 10, 2021

Will Durrant

Published: 12:10 PM June 10, 2021   
We lead with the latest on Stansted Airport in today's Reporter. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

This week's Saffron Walden Reporter covers the latest on Stansted Airport's expansion row PLUS in sport Saffron Striders take on the South Cambridge Marathon and Hertfordshire Half.

Also: 'Wild Child' naturalists help pen a lockdown-inspired storybook at Noakes Grove Nature Reserve, Sewards End.

Hungry yet? Masterchef: The Professionals winner Alan Webb shares his recipe for citrus-cured sea bass with rainbow radish and citrus salad on page 16.

Dates for your diary are on page 19, with all the latest on Fete de la Musique. Fete de la Musique comes to town on Sunday, June 20.

Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk


