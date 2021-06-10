Published: 12:10 PM June 10, 2021

We lead with the latest on Stansted Airport in today's Reporter. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

This week's Saffron Walden Reporter covers the latest on Stansted Airport's expansion row PLUS in sport Saffron Striders take on the South Cambridge Marathon and Hertfordshire Half.

Thursday, June 10: We lead today with the latest on the Stansted Airport expansion - Credit: Archant

Also: 'Wild Child' naturalists help pen a lockdown-inspired storybook at Noakes Grove Nature Reserve, Sewards End.

Hungry yet? Masterchef: The Professionals winner Alan Webb shares his recipe for citrus-cured sea bass with rainbow radish and citrus salad on page 16.

Dates for your diary are on page 19, with all the latest on Fete de la Musique. Fete de la Musique comes to town on Sunday, June 20.

Check out our E-Edition online.

Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk



