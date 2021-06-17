Published: 10:58 AM June 17, 2021

We lead with the latest on Stansted Airport in today's Reporter. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford District Council wants to challenge a Planning Inspectorate decision - to give the green light to a Stansted expansion - in the High Court PLUS Sport: WaldenJNR triathletes take podium positions, earning them places in this year's British Inter-Regional Championships.

Thursday, June 17: We lead today with the latest on the Stansted Airport expansion - Credit: Archant

Also: The Walden Wombles take their first ever outing with a litter pick around Catons Lane.

Finchingfield Green and Thaxted's Horham Hall have been recreated in typewriter form on page 19. Meet the man depicting Essex landmarks using a typewriter alone.

It's a Big Deal for one Cambridge-based comedy club which has announced its return to Saffron Walden for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19. Big Deal Comedy Club is coming to Fairycroft House, Walden in October.

