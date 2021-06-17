This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 17, 2021
Uttlesford District Council wants to challenge a Planning Inspectorate decision - to give the green light to a Stansted expansion - in the High Court PLUS Sport: WaldenJNR triathletes take podium positions, earning them places in this year's British Inter-Regional Championships.
Also: The Walden Wombles take their first ever outing with a litter pick around Catons Lane.
Finchingfield Green and Thaxted's Horham Hall have been recreated in typewriter form on page 19. Meet the man depicting Essex landmarks using a typewriter alone.
It's a Big Deal for one Cambridge-based comedy club which has announced its return to Saffron Walden for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19. Big Deal Comedy Club is coming to Fairycroft House, Walden in October.
