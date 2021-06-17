News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 17, 2021

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:58 AM June 17, 2021   
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

We lead with the latest on Stansted Airport in today's Reporter. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford District Council wants to challenge a Planning Inspectorate decision - to give the green light to a Stansted expansion - in the High Court PLUS Sport: WaldenJNR triathletes take podium positions, earning them places in this year's British Inter-Regional Championships.

A front page: the Saffron Walden Reporter. Headline: Airport bid court move

Thursday, June 17: We lead today with the latest on the Stansted Airport expansion - Credit: Archant

Also: The Walden Wombles take their first ever outing with a litter pick around Catons Lane. 

Finchingfield Green and Thaxted's Horham Hall have been recreated in typewriter form on page 19. Meet the man depicting Essex landmarks using a typewriter alone.

It's a Big Deal for one Cambridge-based comedy club which has announced its return to Saffron Walden for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19. Big Deal Comedy Club is coming to Fairycroft House, Walden in October.

Check out our E-Edition.

Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fox and Hounds, Clavering.

Events

Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A man holds a microphone on stage. The stage is lit up blue.

Comedy

A Big Deal for Fairycroft House as comedy club makes comeback

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden's first Fete de la Musique in June 2015, families enjoying the music in Jubilee Garde

Music

Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

IWM Duxford

Council votes again on Duxford hotel plans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon