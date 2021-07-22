Published: 11:02 AM July 22, 2021

Social distancing in Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

In documents submitted to the High Court, Uttlesford District Council has accused the Planning Inspectorate of adopting a "blinkered" approach to national climate change policy when gave Stansted Airport the green-light for expansion.

In Sport: Meet Tom Wild, Saffron Walden Gold Club's latest star heading to Turkey to compete in the £25,000 National Pro-Am Championship final.

Thursday, July 22: We lead with the latest on the Stansted Airport appeal - Credit: Archant

Also: Get set for the Duxford Summer Air Show on Saturday. The air show this year features new aircraft, including the P47-D Thunderbolt, TF-51D Mustang and Grumman Wildcat.

