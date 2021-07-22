This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 22, 2021
In documents submitted to the High Court, Uttlesford District Council has accused the Planning Inspectorate of adopting a "blinkered" approach to national climate change policy when gave Stansted Airport the green-light for expansion.
In Sport: Meet Tom Wild, Saffron Walden Gold Club's latest star heading to Turkey to compete in the £25,000 National Pro-Am Championship final.
Also: Get set for the Duxford Summer Air Show on Saturday. The air show this year features new aircraft, including the P47-D Thunderbolt, TF-51D Mustang and Grumman Wildcat.
Spot yourself in our Big Day Out roundup on page 2.
Meet the animals in this month's Pet Corner on page 6.
Most Read
- 1 Hailstones 'the size of golf balls' batter gardens in Essex
- 2 Medical practice moving this week, and former £1.4m base attracts offer
- 3 Council unveils grounds for High Court challenge in airport row
- 4 In pictures: Saffron Walden Round Table's Big Day Out
- 5 7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex
- 6 Residents hand water to stranded drivers after fatal M11 crash
- 7 A Splinter of Ice reunites spy Kim Philby and novelist Graham Green on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre
- 8 Saffron Walden Golf Club duo off to Turkey for PGA National Pro-Am Championship final
- 9 Thaxted flash flooding the 'worst in 30 years', says councillor
- 10 More solar farms and battery storage facility proposed for agricultural land