This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 22, 2021

Will Durrant

Published: 11:02 AM July 22, 2021   
Social distancing in Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

In documents submitted to the High Court, Uttlesford District Council has accused the Planning Inspectorate of adopting a "blinkered" approach to national climate change policy when gave Stansted Airport the green-light for expansion.

In Sport: Meet Tom Wild, Saffron Walden Gold Club's latest star heading to Turkey to compete in the £25,000 National Pro-Am Championship final.

A newspaper - the Saffron Walden Reporter. Headline: Airport fight plan unveiled

Thursday, July 22: We lead with the latest on the Stansted Airport appeal - Credit: Archant

Also: Get set for the Duxford Summer Air Show on Saturday. The air show this year features new aircraft, including the P47-D Thunderbolt, TF-51D Mustang and Grumman Wildcat.

Spot yourself in our Big Day Out roundup on page 2.

Meet the animals in this month's Pet Corner on page 6.

Check out our E-Edition.

Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

St Mary's Church with its tall spire at sunset

Saffron Walden becomes Essex 'favourite' in travel blog rankings

Will Durrant

Flames on the M11 motorway. A lorry on fire is obscured by plumes of yellow flames.

Major lorry fire shuts M11 for 10 hours

Will Durrant

Dennis Stratton in a poorly lit room

Former Iron Maiden guitarist to front concert on the Common

Will Durrant

Visitors admire the vintage cars at the show

Saffron Walden Motor Show: Chosen charity unveiled

Will Durrant

