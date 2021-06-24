News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 24, 2021

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM June 24, 2021   
Market Place, Saffron Walden for Fete de la Musique 2021

Fete de la Musique in pictures in this week's Saffron Walden Reporter - Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography

There's a Vote of No Confidence in Uttlesford District Council this Monday, but the press and public have been excluded from the meeting.

PLUS Sport: How the Saffron Striders went from zero to 5k at Carver Barracks.

A front page: The headline reads 'Leadership has failed'

Thursday, June 24: The Saffron Walden Reporter leads with the Vote of No Confidence in Uttlesford District Council, which will be held next Monday - Credit: Archant

Also: Fete de la Musique hailed a success. See our picture roundup on pages 6-7. 

Duxford Imperial War Museum celebrated Father's Day with a special show on Sunday.

Your pets are in print! Take a look at our brand new Pets' Corner on pages 14 and 15.

Check out our E-Edition.

You may also want to watch:

Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

