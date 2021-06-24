This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 24, 2021
Published: 12:00 PM June 24, 2021
- Credit: © Celia Bartlett Photography
There's a Vote of No Confidence in Uttlesford District Council this Monday, but the press and public have been excluded from the meeting.
PLUS Sport: How the Saffron Striders went from zero to 5k at Carver Barracks.
Also: Fete de la Musique hailed a success. See our picture roundup on pages 6-7.
Duxford Imperial War Museum celebrated Father's Day with a special show on Sunday.
Your pets are in print! Take a look at our brand new Pets' Corner on pages 14 and 15.
