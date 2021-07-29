This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 29, 2021
Published: 12:31 PM July 29, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Saffron Walden's community football clubs team up with Tottenham Hotspur in a Global Development Partnership, a first for Spurs.
In Sport: Triathlete George Peasgood will double up at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, competing in triathlon and cycling events in the Japan games.
Also: The Saffron Walden Motor Show will be on the Common on Sunday, August 8 on page 20.
Saffron Walden was underwater in recent flooding on page 6.
Debden went vintage in a classic car rally to celebrate the Royal British Legion's centenary on page 2.
You may also want to watch:
Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Essex village celebrates 1,000 years of memories with new archive
- 2 Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden
- 3 Cows rescued after A120 collision
- 4 In pictures: Saffron Walden's weekend of flooding
- 5 Spurs partnership with Walden clubs is a first in UK
- 6 In pictures: Classic cars rally to celebrate the Royal British Legion at 100
- 7 Updates after person hit by train near Cambridge
- 8 Stansted Airport's summer getaway flight figures
- 9 In pictures: Uttlesford pupils' fun before the summer holidays
- 10 Hailstones 'the size of golf balls' batter gardens in Essex