Published: 12:31 PM July 29, 2021

Saffron Walden's community football clubs team up with Tottenham Hotspur in a Global Development Partnership, a first for Spurs.

In Sport: Triathlete George Peasgood will double up at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, competing in triathlon and cycling events in the Japan games.

Thursday, July 29: We lead with the new Saffron Walden Town FC partnership with Spurs - Credit: Archant

Also: The Saffron Walden Motor Show will be on the Common on Sunday, August 8 on page 20.

Saffron Walden was underwater in recent flooding on page 6.

Debden went vintage in a classic car rally to celebrate the Royal British Legion's centenary on page 2.

