Saffron Walden Reporter > News

In this week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on Thursday August 5

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:55 AM August 5, 2021   
Saffron Walden Reporter front page. Headline: Town water row victory

Saffron Walden Reporter's front page, Thursday August 5, 2021 - Credit: Archant

Affinity Water has U-turned on its decision to stop partially softening water in Saffron Walden, Ashdon and Hadstock, but it will come at a cost.

In Sport: WaldenTRI athletes were out in force as they tackled the Bedford Team Relays. In football, Saffron Walden Town open their new Essex Senior League season in style.  And we have interviews with Olympic medallists.

Also: Ideas for days out in our entertainments section including a craft fair at Essex's RHS Garden Hyde Hall, and the first ever screening of Saffron Walden resident Shaun Fergus Field's 3D animated astronomy documentary called Living in the Universe, voiced by former Dr Who actor Sylvester McCoy.

Spot yourself in the picture spread on the community fun day on The Common, Saffron Walden on pages 2 and 3.

Check out the winners of this year's bumper Stansted in Bloom on page 12.

Read our e-edition.

You may also want to watch:

Got a story? Email us: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk


Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

