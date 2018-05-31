Advanced search

Praise for NHS and frontline healthcare workers from people in the Saffron Walden district

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 June 2020

Luigi Gabellone, age six, who attends St Thomas More School in Saffron Walden, takes part in the Thursday night clap at 8pm on his doorstep while dressed in his costume. Picture: Maria Gabellone

Luigi Gabellone, age six, who attends St Thomas More School in Saffron Walden, takes part in the Thursday night clap at 8pm on his doorstep while dressed in his costume. Picture: Maria Gabellone

Maria Gabellone

Reader comments and photos have kindly been sent to us during the clap for the NHS and carers. Here we feature a few more.

Reader comments and photos have kindly been sent to us during the clap for the NHS and carers. Here we feature two more.

Richard Ansell got in touch to praise the work being done by NHS staff especially Addenbrooke’s oncology department, and to share what his estate in Saffron Walden does to mark the Thursday 8pm support clap.

“About a month before lockdown I was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus- two very small tumors. I started with my chemotherapy just as lockdown began.

“The nurses at Addenbrooke’s deserve a medal.

“They are all working extremely hard and go above and beyond the normal duties. They seem to me all have young families or are living at home. They deserve their huge clap on Thursday at 8pm.

“My wife and I certainly join in - it is an amazing experience.

“It’s very moving to hear everyone clapping, cheering, car horns going off, even fireworks and ambulance sirens.

“Please spare a thought for all key workers as they are putting their selves at risk. My big thanks goes to you all, stay safe.”

Maria Gabellone sent us this picture of Luigi Gabellone, six, giving his heartfelt thanks in his costume.

Luigi attends St Thomas More School in Saffron Walden.

