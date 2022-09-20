New deacon ordained for Saffron Walden and surrounding villages

Revd Ella Harris (second from right) with fellow deacons from the Stansted Archdeaconry - Credit: St Mary's Church

Reverend Ella Harris has been ordained as a deacon, and will serve the Saffron Walden and Villages Team Ministry,

She was ordained by the Rt Revd Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, Bishop of Chelmsford, in a service at Chelmsford Cathedral on Sunday, September 11.

The service started with a minute's silence for the Queen.

Reverend Harris is originally from Widdington in Essex, and now lives in Saffron Walden with her husband Toby.

On Reverend Harris's original appointment, Team Rector Reverend Jeremy Trew explained that she has an interest in rural ministry, so will focus her work on the Cam Village Churches, including Great Chesterford, Littlebury, Littlebury Green and Wendens Ambo, as well as St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden.

Space at the ordination was limited so attendance was by invitation only, but the service can be watched online on the church's YouTube channel.