Reverend releases debut poetry collection inspired by Saffron Walden

A reverend from Saffron Walden has published her debut collection of poems, inspired by the local area.

The Revd Paula Griffiths moved to the Saffron Walden area in 1999 with her husband Roger, after 10 years in London.

Her book 'This Is The Only Moment: Poems from a Journey' contains 29 poems, and an appendix explaining the context in which they were written.

Many of the poems are rooted in the natural world around Saffron Walden, while others reflect global events such as 9/11, the Iraq War and the beginnings of greater awareness of climate change. Others reflect events in Paula's previous career, dealing with cathedral and church buildings - as well as the commuting experience.

All of the poems are part of Paula's personal journey, which led to ordination and 12 years of service with the Saffron Walden and Villages Teams Ministry. Paula was also Priest at St John’s, Little Walden from 2012 to 2017 and Priest at St Botolph’s, Hadstock from 2014 to 2021.

Since retiring in June last year, Paula is now a member of the retired clergy team supporting the churches.

Paula said: “After I retired last summer, I felt I wanted to share this collection of poems with others.

"Coming to live in a rural setting near Saffron Walden, experiencing the strong sense of community here, and seeing how the countryside changes day by day really helped root me in the wonders of creation as we made new friends here. I hope you too may enjoy them.”

Team rector, the Revd Jeremy Trew, commented: “It is a pleasure to work and walk alongside Paula, who has a gift of reflecting on the ordinary as well as the extraordinary, and turning this reflection into verse; sometimes gentle, often poignant.”

All proceeds from the sale of the book, which is printed by E&E Plumridge Ltd, Linton, will support the churches of the Saffron Walden and Villages Team Ministry.

Copies of 'This is the Only Moment: Poems from a Journey', which costs £5, can be obtained from Harts Bookshop, the Tourist Information Office, by prior arrangement from St Mary's Parish Office (email office@stmaryssaffronwalden.org and phone number 01799 506024), or direct from paula.greatford@btinternet.com.



