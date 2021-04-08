Walden group fills van with items for Fiji

Published: 4:58 PM April 8, 2021

Saffron Walden Rotary Club filled a van within hours with items for Fiji - Credit: Saffron Walden Rotary Club

A Saffron Walden group filled a whole van with items to be sent to Fiji in just a matter of hours.

The recent tropical cyclones in Fiji caused considerable flooding and devastation in much of the country.

Rotary Club in Saffron Walden answered an urgent call from the Spinal Injury Association of Fiji for sleeping bags, blankets, towels and sheets.

Saffron Walden Rotary Club filled a van within hours with items for Fiji - Credit: Saffron Walden Rotary Club

Rotary member Ed Netsel, who organised the collection on Easter Sunday, said: "We asked anyone who could spare any of these items to bring them to the Saffron Walden Common car park on Sunday morning, where our members were waiting to receive donations.

He added: “By noon, we had completely filled our van. We are absolutely delighted with the response.”

You may also want to watch:

The items collected will be despatched to Fiji on April 17, as part of a shipment of mobility equipment collected by PhysioNet in Yorkshire.

This is part of an ongoing collaboration between the two humanitarian organisations.



