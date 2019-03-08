Rotary club welcomes new president for year ahead

From left, outgoing president Malcolm Head, new president Alan Dawson and new member Geoff Collins. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden has welcomed its new president for the upcoming year.

At the club's July meeting, systems engineer, Alan Dawson, officially took up the post.

Alan said that, during his presidential year, the club would continue to support local organisations and international projects, including PhysioNet, LendwithCare and the Kaloko Trust.

Earlier in the meeting, outgoing president, Malcolm Head, welcomed new member Geoff Collins to the club. Introducing Geoff to members, Malcolm said the club was happy to receive inquiries from potential members, interested in the varied work of rotary.